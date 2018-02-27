JCPS students speak up about school safety

Several JCPS students talked to the board about their concerns over school safety. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Jefferson County Public School students advocated for safer schools at the board of education meeting Tuesday night.

They offered suggestions to the board in hopes of preventing future school shootings.

DuPont Manual High School junior Audrey Champelli said she and her classmates are inspired by the students in Parkland, Florida who have been heard around the world in the wake of the tragedy at their school.

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

"Usually tragedies like this are so intangible and being able to see these kids on social media and on the news and everything we can see ourselves in those people's shoes and it makes it a lot more real and a lot more possible," Champelli said.

She spoke to the board about a lack of mental health resources available to students.

"My counselor is amazing and she's incredible and has helped me so much but she is overworked," Champelli said. "We need more counselors who will be able to talk to students when they are frustrated or anxious or depressed before they turn to violence."

A few parents also spoke on the subject.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman arrested after threat to blow up Doss High School

+ JCPS remembers longtime board member

+ Papa John's confirms it will no longer be official pizza of NFL

"You're going to implement serious safety improvements regardless," parent Cheryl Ades said. "You must immediately change this infrastructure and you're going to do it either before or after a mass shooting."

These JCPS students are hoping to join up with the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Washington DC for a march they organized next month.

7th grader talks school safety concerns to board of education. pic.twitter.com/uJqC2C9net — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) February 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.