Carrollton is waiting for the water to go down, too

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - One of Carrollton's main attractions has a new spin on it thanks to the flood.

"Normally the Point Park area in downtown Carrollton is a very popular area," Carroll County Emergency Services Director Ed Webb said, pointing to a park that's half visible above the flood waters. "Now that it's flooded with flood waters, it's extremely popular."

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Webb chuckled as he took in the scenery. It's difficult to tell what the park looked like before the flood. The water swallowed everything but the roof of a park shelter, the top of some lamps and the top of what could only be assumed was the swing set.

Even with nothing to see but all that water, the park was crowded. Cars constantly drove in and drove out. Many people stepped out to take pictures of the scene.

Webb said it was crazier a few days ago when a pink building came floating down the Ohio River. He pulled up a picture of a bright, baby pink colored restaurant building caught between the top of two basketball hoops on his phone. He said people came to watch and cheer it on. They were hoping it would make its way out of the mess of trees and basketball hoops. Webb said it eventually did overnight and without a trace, the floating pink restaurant that came from nowhere was gone.

While all that happened, Webb said he and his team have been extremely busy.

>> FROM THE WAVE 3 NEWS ARCHIVES: A look back at the 1997 flood

"We are currently doing damage assessment for individual assistance and we have pretty much completed that process today," he said.

Like many other towns near the Ohio, Carrollton is no stranger to floods. Webb added that this time around, many people breathed a sigh of relief because the water level didn't hit record highs.

"The 1997 flood came in at 60 feet and four inches," Webb said. "This one came in at 57 feet. We came in approximately three feet short. That was tremendous help and comfort to the community."

Natural disaster after disaster, Carroll County always came back strong, according to Webb.

MORE FLOODING COVERAGE

+ Utica man sees flood damage to home and business

+ IMAGES: Flooding around WAVE Country

+ DRONE VIDEO: Cool aerial shots of rising Ohio River near downtown Louisville

+ Historians look back at Great Flood of 1937

"We've dealt with tornadoes, we've dealt with flooding, we've even had hurricane winds here that were pretty devastating to our community," Webb said. "But we take it in stride and move on."

Webb said once the water goes down, he will start helping the town wash down roads before they can reopen them.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.