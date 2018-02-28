Pennsylvania-based church to host ceremony featuring AR-15s - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pennsylvania-based church to host ceremony featuring AR-15s

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania-based religious group is scheduled to host a blessing ceremony for couples that will feature their AR-15 rifles.

World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation, and it is encouraging couples to bring the weapons to a commitment ceremony Wednesday morning. The AR-15 is the gun used in the Florida high school massacre.

The service is expected to draw hundreds of couples, prompting an elementary school down the street to cancel classes for the day. Students are being bused to other schools in the district.

The church is a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, which often is described as a cult. The Unification Church says it doesn't condone the Pennsylvania event.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-02-28 07:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:40 AM EST2018-02-28 12:40:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

    Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.

    More >>

    Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.

    More >>

  • GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

    GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-02-28 07:17:47 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:39 AM EST2018-02-28 12:39:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...(AP Photo/Ralph Freso). Republican candidate and former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer after election results were announced for the Congressional District 8 seat during a campaign party at Lesko'...
    The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.More >>
    The Republican victor of a special primary election to replace a disgraced Arizona congressman is the immediate favorite to win the U.S. House seat vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks.More >>

  • Judge tosses lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws

    Judge tosses lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:37 PM EST2018-02-27 02:37:10 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:38 AM EST2018-02-28 12:38:44 GMT
    A judge in New York City has thrown out a lawsuit challenging federal laws criminalizing marijuana.More >>
    A judge in New York City has thrown out a lawsuit challenging federal laws criminalizing marijuana.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly