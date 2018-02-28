GOP winner of Arizona primary expected to win US House seat

Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.More >>
Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.More >>
Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.More >>
Hicks told the congressional committee the White House advised her not to answer questions about her time there but acknowledged she's told 'white lies' during her many years as a Trump aide.More >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolMore >>
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>