Groot is dead. Sorry to ruin your day.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sorry folks, Groot is dead.

Millions of hearts were broken, as "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Groot did in fact die at the end of the first film.

Most fans believed that Baby Groot was a regenerated version of adult Groot. But Gunn killed that theory, tweeting, "First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son."

It all started with a twitter question from @Arielle07 asking a hypothetical question about saving Baby Groot vs saving a Porg.

Gunn dropped the truth bomb and broke the internet's heart. He even called Porgs "big-eyed pigeons."

You can check out the entire Twitter thread here.

which one do you save pic.twitter.com/u69RFGneRA — Arielle Calderon (@Arielle07) February 27, 2018

