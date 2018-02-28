WAVE 3 News, American Red Cross to host flood relief telethon - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise money for flood victims.

Volunteers will be taking your calls Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Any amount helps, and your donation will go directly to the people who need it right now.

To donate, call (502) 571-3333.

