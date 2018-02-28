WAVE 3 News viewers donate thousands for American Red Cross flood relief

The money raised during our telethon goes directly to help flooding victims in WAVE Country. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise money for flood victims Wednesday evening.



During our three-hour telethon, we had a goal to raise $15,000. At the end of the telethon we were just short of that, raising $13,000.

Viewers wishing to help can still donate online.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ VIDEO: Aerial views show much of WAVE Country under floodwaters

+ Check out these pics of local flooding

+ IMAGES: Aerials of flooding over WAVE Country

+ PHOTOS: Viewer images of flooding around WAVE Country



Any amount helps, and your donation will go directly to the people who need it right now.

To donate online, click to tap here to visit redcross.org.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.