Kevil, KY man dead after two vehicle crash closes US 60

At 5:40 a.m., McCracken County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US 60 West and Kingsway Dr for a two-vehicle head-on collision involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pick-up truck on Wednesday, February 28.

65-year-old John Rhee from Carl Junction Missouri was traveling west on US 60 in a 2007 Kenworth when his vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of US 60. The semi went into the ditch and struck two driveway culverts as he tried to get the semi back on the highway.

39-year-old Austin Patterson from Kevil was traveling east on US 60 in a 2001 Ford pickup owned by Purcell Tire.

Witness said that Patterson saw the semi as it left the highway and he applied his brakes on the pick-up truck and pulled to the right should as far as he could near the guardrail.

Rhee overcorrected at that time causing the semi to come onto the roadway and cross the center line striking Patterson head-on causing the pickup to leave the roadway.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County Coroner Dan Sims.

Rhee was transported to an area hospital to be checked for any possible injuries.

US60 was reopened to normal traffic at 4:46 p.m.

McCracken County deputies were assisted by Mercy Regional ambulance service, West McCracken Fire, Concord Fire, Kevil Fire, McCracken County DES, KY State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Paducah Ford towing, Stinnett Towing and the KY Transportation Cabinet.

