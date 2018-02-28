Judge to rule whether to suppress accused leaker's statement - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge to rule whether to suppress accused leaker's statement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A judge is weighing whether to suppress the statement of a woman accused of leaking National Security Agency secrets because federal agents did not warn her that her words might be used against her and that she could wait for a lawyer.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 25-year-old Reality Winner admitted in the recorded statement that she mailed a classified document to The Intercept, an online news outlet. Parts of the recording were played in federal court on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Matthew Chester says the statement should be suppressed because federal agents intentionally chose not to read Winner her Miranda rights out of fear that she would not talk if they did. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari says Winner willingly gave the statement and was not under arrest at the time.

