NFL combine begins with deep group of quarterbacks

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jon Gruden is back from the broadcast booth and the highest-paid coach in NFL history.
Unlike his colleague, Matt Patricia didn't balk at leaving Bill Belichick's brigade.
Andy Reid is in the midst of another major roster shake-up and his protege, Doug Pederson, is basking in Philadelphia's first Super Bowl triumph.
All are in Indianapolis at the NFL combine this week hoping to better their chances of winning in 2018.
Top college prospects, including a group of quarterbacks that could produce five first-round draft picks, will spend four days getting poked and prodded, tested and timed.
GMs and coaches will do their best to get to know them off the field as well, either in formal 15-minute interviews or during a mixed zone after their physical assessments.
___
___
