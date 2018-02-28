Russia says reinstated by International Olympic Committee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Russia says reinstated by International Olympic Committee

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - Russia says the IOC has reinstated the country to the Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Russia was banned from the Olympics because of a massive doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.

In quotes carried by the TASS news agency, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov said a letter had been received earlier Wednesday from the IOC announcing the nation's reinstatement.

The IOC didn't respond immediately to a request to comment.

Two of the more than 160 athletes competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia in South Korea tested positive for banned substances, including a curler who had to forfeit his bronze medal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

