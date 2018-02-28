Mark Handy: Ex-detective at center of 4 wrongful convictions turns in his badge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After being at the center of four overturned convictions over two decades, as well as a lawsuit filed last Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff Sgt. Mark Handy has retired from his post, WAVE 3 News has learned.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Handy took his acquired vacation time leading up to his last day, and has not been in the office for the last couple of weeks, the sheriff's department confirmed.

Sheriff John Aubrey declined an interview request, as has Handy numerous times.

The decision comes on the heels of two men been formally exonerated Monday for a murder in Meade County dating back to 1992.

In December, WAVE 3 News reported on Handy, exposing a history of sloppy homicide investigations and lies, as documented by the Kentucky Supreme Court. WAVE 3 News also exposed a recent allegation against Handy at the hands of a Louisville woman, claiming Handy assaulted her during an eviction. That woman has now filed a lawsuit against Handy and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for keeping him employed.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Former detective, sheriff's office sued following WAVE 3 News investigation

+ List of lawsuits naming Deputy Mark Handy may get longer

+ KY Attorney General asks for 'satanic murder' charges to be dismissed

+ Deputy's past brought back into question after 25 years of allegations

Handy has been at the center of three homicide cases, which resulted in four overturned convictions. In each of those cases, it was alleged that Handy acted inappropriately during his investigations by fabricating statements, feeding suspects information and coercing confessions.

The city has already paid $8.5 million in one wrongful conviction lawsuit in relation to Edwin Chandler's case. Chandler spent roughly nine years in prison for a crime the court determined he didn't commit.

Handy was a homicide detective with the Louisville Police Department before he became a Sheriff's Deputy.

There have been calls to charge Handy with perjury for lying under oath.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office have all investigated Handy under that allegation, without any result. The Commonwealth Attorney, Tom Wine, told WAVE 3 News that he would not hire Handy, but he, too, has declined to pursue charges against him.

Attorney General Andy Beshear has now called for a review of other cases involving Handy.

Louisville's City Council is now reviewing what options they have to hold Handy accountable.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.