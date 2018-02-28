February 28, 2018

MSD and WAVE Country Flooding

Flooding has impacted Wave Country, closing businesses and displacing people from their homes. Executive Director of MSD, Tony Parrott, joins Dawne to give an update on the flood water.

LouisvilleMSD.org

WAVE 3 News and the American Red Cross are teaming up to raise money for flood victims. Watch WAVE 3 News tonight from 5-8pm to make a donation. Any help is appreciated!

Maria Shriver, I've Been Thinking...Reflections, Prayers, and Meditations for a Meaningful Life

Maria Shriver, bestselling author and award-winning journalist, joins Dawne to discuss her new book, I've Been Thinking...Reflections, Prayers, and Meditations for a Meaningful Life.

Butchertown Grocery

Chef Bobby Benjamin, of Butchertown Grocery, joins to talk about the "A Recipe to End Hunger" event happening March 4th at The Grand in New Albany. He also showcases new brunch and lunch items at Butchertown Grocery.

Butchertown Grocery

1076 E. Washington St.

(502) 742-8315

butchertowngrocery.com

Facebook.com/RecipeToEndHunger

