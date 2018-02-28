LMPD: Veteran threatens to shoot up local child support office

Charles Asberry, 53, is accused of making terroristic threats to the office of Child Support Division last week. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man made threats to shoot up a child support office, according to an arrest report.

Charles Lamont, 53, is accused of making terroristic threats to the office of Child Support Division last week.

Lamont is a patient at the local V.A. hospital.

According to his physician's assistant, Lamont said he was "going to get his brother's gun and go to the office of Child Support Division and shoot it up."

The V.A. hospital police contacted the Jefferson County Attorney's Office, and the office of Child Support Division to alert them to the threat.

Lamont was convicted of misdemeanor non-support in Jefferson District Court.

