WATCH LIVE: Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol

Before you open up your wallet, there are some things you need to know before you end up getting ripped off.More >>
Before you open up your wallet, there are some things you need to know before you end up getting ripped off.More >>
Charles Lamont, 53, is accused of making terroristic threats to the office of Child Support Division last week.More >>
Charles Lamont, 53, is accused of making terroristic threats to the office of Child Support Division last week.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
From its depth, duration and impact nothing compares to the 1937 flood. Seventy percent of the city of Louisville was underwater.More >>
From its depth, duration and impact nothing compares to the 1937 flood. Seventy percent of the city of Louisville was underwater.More >>
Handy took his acquired vacation time leading up to his last day, and has not been in the office for the last couple of weeks, the sheriff's department confirmed.More >>
Handy took his acquired vacation time leading up to his last day, and has not been in the office for the last couple of weeks, the sheriff's department confirmed.More >>