WATCH LIVE: Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor at U.S. Capitol

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The body of Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Rev. Graham is only the fourth private citizen to be accorded this honor. Public viewing will begin at 1 p.m. following a service to be attended by President Trump and congressional leaders. You can watch it all on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

