Buckeyes' Bates-Diop, Holtmann are AP's Big Ten top honorees

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Buckeyes' Chris Holtmann is its coach of the year.

The AP announced its Big Ten honors Wednesday, the opening day of the conference tournament in New York.

Bates-Diop and Purdue's Carsen Edwards were unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten team in voting by 12 journalists covering the conference.

Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. was picked as newcomer of the year and defensive player of the year.

Joining Bates-Diop and Edwards on the all-conference first team are Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Penn State's Tony Carr.

Bates-Diop is second in the conference in scoring (19.2 points per game) and tied for second in rebounding (8.9 per game). The 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior's 12 double-doubles are tied for second in the Big Ten.

