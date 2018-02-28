Drug arrest leads to several serious charges against Louisville woman

Kristin Sullivan is facing numerous charges following a drug arrest in a private parking lot in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing numerous charges following a drug arrest in a private parking lot in the middle of the afternoon.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Officers approached Kristin Sullivan, 37, and a man named Geoffrey Martin as they sat in a car in a private parking lot on Goldsmith Lane at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers were dispatched there following a call about two people in a car "snorting unknown narcotics," according to Sullivan's arrest report.

Officers found a host of incriminating evidence in the car, including a loaded gun, a used syringe "with suspected fresh blood," suspected crystal methamphetamine, a Xanax pill, counterfeit cash and the printer suspected to have printed it, the report said.

Sullivan, who is a convicted felon and had warrants out for several other alleged crimes, faces charges of drug possession, forgery, trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon, among others. She's being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.