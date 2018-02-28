Durr and Walz named ACC Player of the Year and Coach of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball's Asia Durr has been named ACC Player of the Year, while head coach Jeff Walz has been named ACC Coach of the Year, the league office announced today.

It marks the second time in three years that a UofL player has won the honor as Myisha Hines-Allen took home ACC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2015-16. It marks Walz’s first Coach of the Year award.

Durr, who was also named ACC Preseason Player of the Year, is having one of the best seasons in program history for Louisville. She ranks third in the ACC and 40th in the country with 19.5 points per game, while shooting 44.5 percent from deep (98-220), which leads the ACC and ranks 14th in the nation. Her 98 made 3-point field goals lead the ACC and rank 12th in the country.

She has 584 total points this year, which ranks 10th in school history, her 98 3-pointers are tied for third all-time and her 44.5 3-pt percentage ranks second all-time.

The junior from Douglasville, Ga., has 1,618 career points, which ranks ninth in school history and with six 3-pointers vs. Pitt on Sunday, she passed Sara Nord for third place all-time in made threes.

Walz has led the Cardinals to a program-best 29-2 start and the school’s first ACC title despite returning just two starters from a team that went 29-8 and reached the Sweet 16 a year ago. UofL won its first 20 games this season, which set a program record for consecutive wins to start the year and the longest winning streak in school history.

Following its 100-67 win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame, Louisville moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, its highest ranking ever.

Already the winningest coach in Louisville women’s basketball history, with a record of 292-95, he is just eight wins shy of the 300-win milestone. He has directed Louisville to a pair of national runner-up finishes (2009, 2013), three Elite Eight appearances (2009, 2013, 2014), seven trips to the Sweet 16 and nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

Louisville opens the ACC Tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. ET against the winner of No. 8 Syracuse and No. 9 Virginia Tech.



Head Coaches Awards

ACC Player of the Year: Asia Durr, Jr., G, Louisville

ACC Rookie of the Year: Janelle Bailey, Fr., F, North Carolina

ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Lexie Brown, R-Sr., G, Duke

ACC Sixth Player of the Year: Zaire O’Neil, Sr., F, Georgia Tech

ACC Coach of the Year: Jeff Walz, Louisville