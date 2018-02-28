Babysitter accused of abusing 8-month-old child

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A babysitter is accused of abusing an 8-month-old child.

The babysitter, Jacy Mattingly, 23, was questioned by police after the child was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with severe blunt force trauma to her head and several nail marks on her back and side, according to Kentucky State Police.

During an interview, Mattingly told police she hit the child in the face twice.

Hospital staff described the child’s injuries as “the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding,” according to an arrest report.

Mattingly was booked into Hardin County Detention Center and charged with criminal abuse.

