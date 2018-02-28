WATCH LIVE: Indiana governor signs Sunday alcohol sales bill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
At 1:30 p.m., Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign the Sunday Sales bill making carryout alcohol sales official starting this Sunday, March 4. Watch the bill signing ceremony on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

