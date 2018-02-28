Free tetanus vaccines available in southern Indiana amidst flood clean-up

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has distributed 200 free tetanus vaccines to assist residents cleaning up after flooding in southern Indiana.

The announcement was made through the Clark County Health Department on Wednesday. The clinics are walk-in only and first-come, first-served at all of the listed locations.

Health officials said that flood water can be contaminated with germs and debris. Sharp objects made of metal and glass could also be found in the waters, which could lead to open wounds that would be a quick gateway for infection.

Tetanus is a serious bacterial infection, so it is recommended that residents receive the vaccination before beginning clean up efforts.

The sites to receive the vaccination are listed below.

