Arizona Board of Regents to discuss Sean Miller's contract

Arizona Board of Regents to discuss Sean Miller's contract

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday to get legal advice and discuss the men's basketball program at the University of Arizona and the contract of coach Sean Miller.

The board announced the meeting in an official notice Wednesday afternoon.

Miller has not been with the team since last Saturday, when ESPN reported that federal investigators had recorded the coach in a wiretap talking about a $100,000 payout involving star freshman Deandre Ayton.

Miller has said he's confident he'll be vindicated. Ayton and his family have denied the player received any money to attend Arizona.

The Board of Regents is the governing body for public universities in Arizona. Thursday's meeting will be closed to the public, which is standard when personnel matters are discussed.

