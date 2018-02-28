WAVE 3 News gets tour of flooded Captain's Quarters by boat

The water is eight and nine feet high in some areas of the restaurant. (Source: Captain's Quarters)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It could be weeks before several restaurants along the Ohio River reopen because of flooding.

The co-owner of Captain's Quarters took WAVE 3 News on a tour of what the restaurant looks like Wednesday. Andrew Masterson said he has been checking on the restaurant every day since water started making its way inside on the February 21.

Masterson said the restaurant has been flooded a number of times over the years. The 1997 flood was the worst and the 2018 flood is the second worst he has seen.

During the '97 flood, Masterson said the decks actually floated. Since then, improvements have been made to strap and anchor them down. The restaurant's outdoor furniture is on the roof top.

A familiar face, the captain himself, is under water.

"We have a big wooden statue of a captain off to the right and his head is poking out of the water," Masterson said.

Masterson shared photos of what it looks like inside his restaurant.

"Just stuff floating everywhere - bus tubs, milk crates, boxes of crackers," Masterson said.

The water is eight and nine feet high in some areas.

"We were in the building this morning moving some things around, pretty certain something jumped next to us," Masterson said. "We don't know if was an otter or catfish or what."

Masterson said he doesn't know what he'll be left with on the inside. He knows he has lost some kitchen and bar equipment, along with some furniture. Other restaurants next to him like Cast Iron Steak House were pulling out drywall and insulation. Cunninghams Creek Side is completely under water.

Masterson said they have two semi trailers off site that are housing a lot of their things. Cold goods are in a freezer storage.

Though a plan is in place, the work ahead is far from over.

"I know it's going to be tough but I’m destined to be the first one back open," Masterson said.

There are 35 employees at Captain's Quarters who are impacted by the closure. They hope to be open by mid-March.

