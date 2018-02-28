Student arrested following Jeffersonville High School social media threat

By ELIZABETH DEPOMPEI

News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (News and Tribune) - A Jeffersonville High School student has been arrested in connection with a social media threat directed at the high school.

JPD Detective Todd Hollis confirmed the investigation was launched this morning after school was in session, but he declined to go into details about the nature of the threat.

"We have no reason to believe there's any reasonable, credible threat at the school at this time," Hollis said earlier today.

At 3:45 p.m., Hollis said in a text message that a JHS student had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor intimidation. Greater Clark County Schools spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez confirmed the suspect is a student.

Earlier today, Bojorquez released the following statement regarding the incident:

"This morning at Jeffersonville High School, a fire alarm tripped in the welding area of the school due to a sensor picking up dust debris. The alarm delayed ISTEP+ testing. After students returned to the building, they were held in their class until testing could be completed.

"During the fire alarm, the school was notified about a potential social media threat. The Jeffersonville High School SRO (School Resource Officer) and district Safety Specialist, in coordination with the Jeffersonville Police Department, investigated the threat and determined there was no safety concern for students or staff. The district directly communicated with Jeffersonville High School students and parents about the fire alarm and threat, and the school day continued as normal.

"School safety must be a shared responsibility of students, staff, parents and the community. We are proactive in monitoring email and social media, and also encourage anyone who views or is made aware of concerning social media posts, behavior, etc., to contact their child’s school immediately or the Administration Building at (812) 283-0701. Anonymous alerts can also be submitted via the district’s website at gccschools.com."

The student has not been identified.

