More than 20 headstones knocked down at Paducah, KY cemeteries

Police are investigating after nearly 25 headstones were knocked down at two cemeteries in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to Paducah Police, 20 headstones were damaged along with a signpost and barricade at Oak Grove Cemetery. At Maplelawn Cemetery, four headstones were knocked down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

