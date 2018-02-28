More than 20 headstones knocked down at Paducah, KY cemeteries - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

More than 20 headstones knocked down at Paducah, KY cemeteries

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Police are investigating after nearly 25 headstones were knocked down. (Source: KFVS) Police are investigating after nearly 25 headstones were knocked down. (Source: KFVS)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police are investigating after nearly 25 headstones were knocked down at two cemeteries in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to Paducah Police, 20 headstones were damaged along with a signpost and barricade at Oak Grove Cemetery. At Maplelawn Cemetery, four headstones were knocked down.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

