Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

By BY ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart announced Wednesday that it will no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and would also remove items resembling assault-style rifles from its website.

The move comes after Dick's Sporting Goods announced earlier in the day that it would restrict the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. It didn't mention ammunition. Dick's also said it would immediately stop selling assault-style rifles, and its CEO took on the National Rifle Association by demanding tougher gun laws.

Walmart said its decision came after the company reviewed its firearm sales policy in light of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. The teenage gunman used an AR-15 rifle. It said it takes "seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms" and also emphasized its background of serving "serving sportsmen and hunters."

Several major corporations, including MetLife, Hertz and Delta Air Lines, have cut ties with the NRA since the Florida tragedy, but none were retailers that sold guns. The NRA has pushed back aggressively against calls for raising age limits for guns or restricting the sale of assault-style weapons.

Walmart Inc. stopped selling AR-15 guns and other semi-automatic weapons in 2015. It doesn't sell bump stocks, the accessory attached to a semi-automatic gun that makes it easier to fire rounds faster. It also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines. It also says it doesn't sell handguns, except in Alaska.

In announcing the change in policy, the company said it had processes in place to make sure it was applied for online sales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

    Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-03-01 00:08:06 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:31 PM EST2018-03-01 00:31:18 GMT
    Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.More >>
    Walmart says it is raising the age restriction for people to buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years old.More >>

  • Californians bash Trump for bid to end climate change plan

    Californians bash Trump for bid to end climate change plan

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:37 AM EST2018-02-28 07:37:35 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:31 PM EST2018-03-01 00:31:17 GMT
    California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.More >>
    California is sending its top energy and environment officials to protest Trump administration plans to scrap the Obama-era Clean Power Plan to slash fossil fuel emissions.More >>

  • Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control

    Alaska lawmaker cites Holocaust deaths to oppose gun control

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-28 22:08:03 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:31 PM EST2018-03-01 00:31:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This Oct. 17, 2016, photo shows U.S. Rep. Don Young gesturing while speaking with a reporter after a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. The most senior member in the U.S. House has argued against gun control by wondering how many Je...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). This Oct. 17, 2016, photo shows U.S. Rep. Don Young gesturing while speaking with a reporter after a debate in Anchorage, Alaska. The most senior member in the U.S. House has argued against gun control by wondering how many Je...
    An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.More >>
    An Alaska congressman has argued against gun control by wondering how many Jewish people "were put in the ovens" during the Holocaust because they weren't armed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly