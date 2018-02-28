Julian Carroll-Purchase Pkwy open at 37mm in Marshall Co., KY

Purchase Parkway at the 37 was blocked due to an overturned tanker. (Source: West Marshall Fire Department)

A tanker crash in Marshall County, Kentucky has opened in the north and southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at the 37-mile marker.

The truck will was offloaded which took most of the night, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. According to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, the tanker was carrying 4300 gallons of Ferrous Chloride.

Northbound traffic exited off at the KY 131/Said Road Exit 27 Mayfield Interchange. Southbound traffic exited off at the 41mm to the US 641 Spur. Traffic may detour via KY 58.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved