Local government workers rally for public to apply for jobs

The meeting was held at Pike County Central High School on Monday night and was focused on school safety in light of recent deadly school shootings in both Kentucky and Florida, according to East Kentucky Broadcasting.More >>
The union, AFSCME Local 2629, said dozens of positions in Metro Government -- from parks, to animal services, to corrections -- are open, and workers already in those positions need help.More >>
Indiana's Sunday ban stretches back to the 1850s and stayed in place after national alcohol prohibition was overturned in 1933.More >>
The house budget is expected to raise taxes on cigarettes and opioids. It also departs significantly from cuts proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
