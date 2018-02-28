Local government workers rally for public to apply for jobs

The union president told us workers are burned out and have to work mandatory overtime because of the open positions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the local union for public workers rallied Wednesday in downtown Louisville's Jefferson Square, asking more people to apply for jobs.

Their message: under-staffing public services under-serves the community.

The union, AFSCME Local 2629, said dozens of positions in Metro Government -- from parks, to animal services, to corrections -- are open, and workers already in those positions need help.

"Our workers are getting burned out," Saulette Davis, the union president, said. "They're mandatory working about three days of overtime a week, so that's causing a lot of burnout and a lot of work injuries on the job."

Wednesday's rally also served as an impromptu job fair.

