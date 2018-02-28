Pike County teachers could soon carry guns in schools

PIKEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The results from a public safety meeting held at an eastern Kentucky high school suggests that teachers could soon begin carrying guns in the school.

The meeting was held at Pike County Central High School on Monday night and was focused on school safety in light of recent deadly school shootings in both Kentucky and Florida, according to East Kentucky Broadcasting.

During the meeting, a motion was made to begin moving towards different methods of school safety. The school board's attorney is set to work with the Pike County Sheriff to begin formalizing a program that will allow teachers to carry weapons inside schools, provided they have proper certification, according to EKB.

"This program that Sheriff Scott has helped put together with Superintendent Adkins could be a model not only for Kentucky but also the rest of the country," Sen. Ray Jones of District 31 said.

No schools in the state currently allow teachers to carry weapons, according to EKB.

