Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Legacy Christian (VA) 73, Columbus Christian 59

Palm Grove Christian (FL) 75, Columbus Christian 69

Sectionals First Round Class 4A Lake Central

Lake Central 42, Crown Point 29

Munster 56, Lowell 49

Chesterton

Valparaiso 63, Portage 46

Michigan City 73, Hobart 40

Elkhart Central

Elkhart Memorial 66, Plymouth 52

Elkhart Central 48, Concord 42

E. Noble

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 43

E. Noble 59, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49

Huntington North

Homestead 60, Columbia City 41

Ft. Wayne South 75, Muncie Central 73

Class 3A S. Bend Washington

S. Bend St. Joseph 64, Jimtown 44

Culver Academy 56, New Prairie 20

Lebanon

Greencastle 68, Western Boone 46

Crawfordsville 47, Benton Central 37

Guerin Catholic

Indpls Broad Ripple 76, Indpls Northwest 60

Indpls Attucks 58, Indpls Brebeuf 53

Greensburg

Franklin Co. 47, Madison 34

Lawrenceburg 41, S. Dearborn 29

N. Harrison

N. Harrison 61, Charlestown 46

Brownstown 51, Salem 38

Class 2A Fountain Central

Seeger 67, Carroll (Flora) 40

Fountain Central 57, Rossville 42

Speedway

Indpls Park Tudor 55, Indpls Shortridge 37

Heritage Christian 45, Indpls Arlington 37

Paoli

Clarksville 62, Providence 48

Henryville 73, Paoli 60

Tecumseh

Tell City 52, Ev. Mater Dei 31

Forest Park 50, S. Spencer 49

Class A Kouts

LaCrosse 45, Hammond Science and Tech 40

Westville 61, Kouts 50

Tri-County

Covenant Christian 72, W. Central 49

Caston 46, N. White 45

Culver

Culver 58, S. Bend Career Academy 50

Elkhart Christian 57, Argos 32

Hamilton

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 84, Bethany Christian 37

Lakeland Christian 63, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 40

Indpls Lutheran

Indpls Lighthouse South 85, Christel House Academy 52

Providence Cristo Rey 66, Greenwood Christian 59

Southwestern (Shelby)

Morristown 68, Waldron 35

Hauser 69, Rising Sun 51

