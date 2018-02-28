Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Legacy Christian (VA) 73, Columbus Christian 59
Palm Grove Christian (FL) 75, Columbus Christian 69
|Sectionals
|First Round
|Class 4A
|Lake Central
Lake Central 42, Crown Point 29
Munster 56, Lowell 49
|Chesterton
Valparaiso 63, Portage 46
Michigan City 73, Hobart 40
|Elkhart Central
Elkhart Memorial 66, Plymouth 52
Elkhart Central 48, Concord 42
|E. Noble
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 43
E. Noble 59, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49
|Huntington North
Homestead 60, Columbia City 41
Ft. Wayne South 75, Muncie Central 73
|Class 3A
|S. Bend Washington
S. Bend St. Joseph 64, Jimtown 44
Culver Academy 56, New Prairie 20
|Lebanon
Greencastle 68, Western Boone 46
Crawfordsville 47, Benton Central 37
|Guerin Catholic
Indpls Broad Ripple 76, Indpls Northwest 60
Indpls Attucks 58, Indpls Brebeuf 53
|Greensburg
Franklin Co. 47, Madison 34
Lawrenceburg 41, S. Dearborn 29
|N. Harrison
N. Harrison 61, Charlestown 46
Brownstown 51, Salem 38
|Class 2A
|Fountain Central
Seeger 67, Carroll (Flora) 40
Fountain Central 57, Rossville 42
|Speedway
Indpls Park Tudor 55, Indpls Shortridge 37
Heritage Christian 45, Indpls Arlington 37
|Paoli
Clarksville 62, Providence 48
Henryville 73, Paoli 60
|Tecumseh
Tell City 52, Ev. Mater Dei 31
Forest Park 50, S. Spencer 49
|Class A
|Kouts
LaCrosse 45, Hammond Science and Tech 40
Westville 61, Kouts 50
|Tri-County
Covenant Christian 72, W. Central 49
Caston 46, N. White 45
|Culver
Culver 58, S. Bend Career Academy 50
Elkhart Christian 57, Argos 32
|Hamilton
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 84, Bethany Christian 37
Lakeland Christian 63, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 40
|Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Lighthouse South 85, Christel House Academy 52
Providence Cristo Rey 66, Greenwood Christian 59
|Southwestern (Shelby)
Morristown 68, Waldron 35
Hauser 69, Rising Sun 51
