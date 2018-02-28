See the careful design, fun features inside new Omni Hotel

With just six days until the grand opening of the Omni Hotel, WAVE 3 News got a look inside the new downtown destination.More >>
With just six days until the grand opening of the Omni Hotel, WAVE 3 News got a look inside the new downtown destination.More >>
Kentucky's angel investor tax incentive program is among the nation's most generous, and it has grown so rapidly that legislators are considering increasing the program's cap.More >>
Kentucky's angel investor tax incentive program is among the nation's most generous, and it has grown so rapidly that legislators are considering increasing the program's cap.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini. But in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.More >>
The telethon is over, but viewers wishing to help can still donate online.More >>
The telethon is over, but viewers wishing to help can still donate online.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday it will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday it will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>