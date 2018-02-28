See the careful design, fun features inside new Omni Hotel

Designers tried to capture the essence of the city throughout the Omni Hotel.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Contractors created a replica of the old Louisville Water Company building sign inside the Omni. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is inside Pin and Proof, the Omni's speakeasy-style bar with bowling lanes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With just six days until the grand opening of the Omni Hotel, WAVE 3 News got a look inside the new downtown destination.

"Energy is really contagious in here," Eamon O'Brien said. "Everybody is really fired up, really excited to bring this to Louisville."

O'Brien is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Omni. He told us there is a story behind almost every fixture.

>> IMAGES: A look inside Louisville's new Omni Hotel

The lobby ceilings feature elements that are representative of the inside of a bourbon barrel. O'Brien said the designers tried to capture the essence of the city with custom copper and steel elements throughout the hotel.

Floating bourbon barrels mark the entrance to two of the hotel's hot spots: Bob's Steak and Chop House, and Pin and Proof.

Pin and Proof is a speakeasy-style bar with several bowling lanes.

Above the elevators is an exact replica of the sign at the old Louisville Water Company. The building was torn down to make way for the new hotel.

"There were people that were very passionate about, you know, history in this city and we wanted to preserve that," O'Brien said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Angel investor tax breaks popular, secretive

+ PNC Broadway 2018-19 series announced, 'Hamilton' tickets on sale Thursday

+ Now you see him, now you don't: Houdini, the I-65 Goat

The first portion of apartments at the Omni Hotel will open in mid-May. All 220 are scheduled to open in July.

Studios start at around $1,400. On average, one-bedrooms will cost around $2,000, and a two-bedroom could cost as much as $9,000 a month.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.