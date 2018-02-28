PNC Broadway 2018-19 series announced, 'Hamilton' tickets on sale Thursday

"The Book of Mormon" is also returning to Louisville for a limited run. (Source: Julieta Cervantes/PNC Broadway)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is coming to Louisville in June 2019 for a three-week run.

It's part of the new season of PNC Broadway in Louisville, which was announced Wednesday night.

The lineup also includes a limited run of "The Book of Mormon," along with "Aladdin," "A Christmas Story," "Something Rotten," "On Your Feet" and "Hello Dolly."

But, of course, everyone's wondering how to get tickets to Hamilton.

"Season ticket holders are absolutely guaranteed that 'Hamilton' will be a part of the package," Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville, told us. "But it's important to us, and the Kentucky Center, and the producers of 'Hamilton' that we have access -- good access -- to tickets. So roughly half of the inventory of that three weeks will be available for single ticket sale."

Season tickets go on sale online Thursday at 6 a.m. The phone line opens at 9 a.m. Thursday. That number is 502-561-1003.

Single tickets will go on sale four to six weeks before opening night.

For tickets and more information about the shows, click or tap here.

