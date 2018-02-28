Metro Public Works offering drop-off, pick-up service for flood-damaged items

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven flood debris drop-off sites are set to open across Metro Louisville on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Metro Public Works on Wednesday. The sites will accept any flood damaged items, including drywall and insulation. No yard waste will be accepted.

Six of the seven of the drop-off locations will be open Thursday through Saturday from 1.p.m. to 8 p.m., according to MPW. The Waste Reduction Center will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-off sites will remain open until March 24.

Residents who cannot drop off debris have until 5 p.m. on March 9 to submit a pick-up request via phone call or email. Officials can be reached at 574-3571 ext. 0 or swmd@louisvilleky.gov.

To receive the free drop-off service, patrons must present the attendant with two forms of identification validating a Louisville residency. Officials requested that electronics need to be separated from other items.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

Bethany Lane

10500 Lower River Road at Bethany Lane

Newburg Community Center

4810 Exeter Ave 40218

Outer Loop Recycling Center

7201 Outer Loop 40228

(Highview parking lot in rear)

Dixie Recycling Center

7219 Dixie Hwy 40258

Charlie Vettiner Park

5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Rd 40299

Hubbards Lane Recycling Center

595 Hubbards Ln. 40207

