Cleaning supply drive supports flooded Prospect businesses

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Help is on the way for several Prospect restaurants and bars. Neighbors have organized a donation drive for cleaning supplies.

They'll go to the people at Captain's Quarters, Bearno's By the Bay, Cunninghams and the Harrods Creek Tavern.

"We live out in Prospect and the restaurants and bars out here treat all of us like family, and we just want to return the favor," organizer Ashley Shadburne said. "If you look at the pictures, you know they're going to need just about everything."

Here is the list of supplies they need:

  • Bleach, 82 ounces
  • Bucket, 5-gallon, with lid
  • Household Cleaner
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Disinfectant Dish Soap
  • Latex Gloves
  • Heavy Duty Work Gloves
  • Masks, N-95 rating
  • Scouring Pads
  • Scrub Brushes
  • Sponges
  • Old Towels 
  • Heavy Duty Trash Bags
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Paper Towels
  • Storage Bins

Organizers will only accept new, unopened cleaning supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at Frank Otte Nursery at 7505 River Road through Saturday, March 3. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

More information can be found on the Prospect Flood Relief 2018 Facebook page.

