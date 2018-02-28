Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1st Region=
Quarterfinal=
Mayfield 82, Fulton Co. 59
McCracken County 55, Murray 33
2nd Region=
Quarterfinal=
Christian Co. 68, Madisonville-North Hopkins 45
Henderson Co. 63, Lyon Co. 51
3rd region=
Quarterfinal=
Ohio Co. 53, Edmonson Co. 52
3rdRegion=
Quarterfinal=
Apollo 76, Meade Co. 59
4th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Bowling Green 78, Clinton Co. 52
Todd Co. Central 65, Monroe Co. 63
5th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Campbellsville 57, Bardstown 55
John Hardin 88, Caverna 53
8th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Anderson Co. 58, Henry Co. 45
South Oldham 65, Walton-Verona 59
9th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Cov. Holy Cross 55, Newport 54
Dixie Heights 77, Ryle 51
10th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 60
George Rogers Clark 72, Bracken Co. 51
11th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Lex. Christian 88, Frankfort 58
Madison Central 73, Lex. Bryan Station 64
12th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Pulaski Co. 90, West Jessamine 83
Southwestern 62, Boyle Co. 60
13th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Corbin 67, Jackson Co. 47
Knox Central 86, Harlan 54
14th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Cordia 62, Hazard 49
Estill Co. 66, Wolfe Co. 57
15th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Belfry 65, Shelby Valley 62
Johnson Central 76, Prestonsburg 65
16th Region=
Quarterfinal=
Ashland Blazer 53, Morgan Co. 51
Raceland 43, Bath Co. 38, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
6th Region=
Semifinal=
Lou. Mercy 47, Lou. Butler 32
North Bullitt 56, Lou. Doss 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
