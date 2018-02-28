Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1st Region=

Quarterfinal=

Mayfield 82, Fulton Co. 59

McCracken County 55, Murray 33

2nd Region=

Quarterfinal=

Christian Co. 68, Madisonville-North Hopkins 45

Henderson Co. 63, Lyon Co. 51

3rd region=

Quarterfinal=

Ohio Co. 53, Edmonson Co. 52

3rdRegion=

Quarterfinal=

Apollo 76, Meade Co. 59

4th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Bowling Green 78, Clinton Co. 52

Todd Co. Central 65, Monroe Co. 63

5th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Campbellsville 57, Bardstown 55

John Hardin 88, Caverna 53

8th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Anderson Co. 58, Henry Co. 45

South Oldham 65, Walton-Verona 59

9th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Cov. Holy Cross 55, Newport 54

Dixie Heights 77, Ryle 51

10th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Campbell Co. 70, Harrison Co. 60

George Rogers Clark 72, Bracken Co. 51

11th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Lex. Christian 88, Frankfort 58

Madison Central 73, Lex. Bryan Station 64

12th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Pulaski Co. 90, West Jessamine 83

Southwestern 62, Boyle Co. 60

13th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Corbin 67, Jackson Co. 47

Knox Central 86, Harlan 54

14th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Cordia 62, Hazard 49

Estill Co. 66, Wolfe Co. 57

15th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Belfry 65, Shelby Valley 62

Johnson Central 76, Prestonsburg 65

16th Region=

Quarterfinal=

Ashland Blazer 53, Morgan Co. 51

Raceland 43, Bath Co. 38, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

6th Region=

Semifinal=

Lou. Mercy 47, Lou. Butler 32

North Bullitt 56, Lou. Doss 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

