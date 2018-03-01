Now you see him, now you don't: Houdini, the I-65 Goat

Houdini is so popular, Tom Pitt created a Facebook page for him. He also makes stickers featuring the locally famous goat. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - A goat has been on the run from law enforcement for years now.

When you drive south on Interstate 65, somewhere between Glendale and Sonora, Kentucky, you just might see Houdini.

Houdini is a big, white goat with two black horns. He usually stands on the barrier of the bridge that goes over Nolin River.

"We would call animal control and state police," construction traffic control Peggy Gross said. "Every time they'd come to get him, he's gone."

At one point you might see him, but in a blink he'll probably be gone, just like his namesake Houdini.

"He's our pet out here," Gross explained.

Although she calls him the crew's pet, Houdini doesn't belong to anyone -- or at least, no one has claimed him.

Houdini isn't only good at disappearing. He's also the Greatest Of All Time at dodging traffic.

"He's smart, he won't get in the road," Gross said. "He'll get up next to the road, but he won't get in it or anything. He just stays under the bridge and goes back and forth."

How he has avoided getting hit isn't even the biggest part of the mystery.

"We really don't know where he comes from," Gross said. "He just appeared one day and we've been keeping an eye on him ever since."

One thing is for sure, he has taken a liking to the construction equipment.

"He might come over here and check out the work zone," Gross said. "He's there, me and him and we kinda do a standoff, stare at one another."

On any given day, goats on highways sound like a bad idea, but Tom Pitt, who created a Facebook page for Houdini, said the "kid" is a star. The page has more than 20,000 likes.

"He does what he wants and we're jealous," Pitt said. "So we look up to him. He's our hero. He's inside all of us."

Pitt said he believes Houdini has a big fan base because he reminds people to take it easy and live a little.

"He's not worried about the economy, he's not worried about what people are doing," Pitt said. "He's worried about doing him, he's worried about doing Houdini."

So if you see him the next time you're on I-65, don't bother turning him into the authorities. That Billy Goat Gruff will never be caught.

If you would like to check out his Facebook page, click or tap here.

You can also make a small donation to raise money for childhood cancer research via St. Baldrick's to receive a "Houdini, the I-65 Goat" bumper sticker for your car. Click or tap here to make a donation.

