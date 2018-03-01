Semi crash blocks KY 1954/Husbands Road in McCracken Co., KY

The roadway has been closed but no injuries have been reported. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

KY 1954/Husbands Road south of Krebs station is blocked according to officials with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

It happened after a SEMI crashed around the 2 mile-marker in McCracken County.

KYTC officials said the vehicle was attempting to negotiate the S curves along KY 1954/Husbands Rd near the intersection with KY 999/Krebs Station Road when the rear wheels went off the road flipping the truck.

This is in the section of KY 1954/Husbands Rd that has High Water signs posted between KY 999/ Krebs Station Road and Clarkline Rd near the Paducah Floodwall.

The cargo of the SEMI will have to be off-loaded before it can be recovered.

It is estimated that the roadway will be blocked for another two hours.

