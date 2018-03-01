It's Baby Sleep Day; here are tips to help your child sleep

Between the sleepless nights and nap time tears raising a newborn isn't easy, especially when everyone's exhausted.More >>
Between the sleepless nights and nap time tears raising a newborn isn't easy, especially when everyone's exhausted.More >>
A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in today.More >>
A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in today.More >>
Help is on the way for several Prospect restaurants and bars. Neighbors have organized a donation drive for cleaning supplies.More >>
Help is on the way for several Prospect restaurants and bars. Neighbors have organized a donation drive for cleaning supplies.More >>
With just six days until the grand opening of the Omni Hotel, WAVE 3 News got a look inside the new downtown destination.More >>
With just six days until the grand opening of the Omni Hotel, WAVE 3 News got a look inside the new downtown destination.More >>
Kentucky's angel investor tax incentive program is among the nation's most generous, and it has grown so rapidly that legislators are considering increasing the program's cap.More >>
Kentucky's angel investor tax incentive program is among the nation's most generous, and it has grown so rapidly that legislators are considering increasing the program's cap.More >>