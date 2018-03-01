It's Baby Sleep Day; here are tips to help your child sleep

Between the sleepless nights and naptime tears raising a newborn isn't easy, especially when everyone's exhausted. (Source: Pixabay.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Between the sleepless nights and nap time tears raising a newborn isn't easy, especially when everyone's exhausted.

Doctors say healthy bedtime habits are crucial for restless babies.



When they are first born, babies can't distinguish between night and day which can lead to sleep problems. At about two weeks old, this changes.

When it's time for bed doctors recommend dimming the lights and keeping it quiet. If they wake up at night, don't play with them, just comfort them and put them back to bed.

During the day, interact with them, keep the windows open and let the light in.

This will slowly help them learn the difference between bedtime and play time.

Around 6 weeks old, experts say to put your baby to sleep when they are tired but awake. That way they can learn to fall asleep on their own and self-soothe if they wake up at night.



And we are just scratching the surface when it comes to common sleep practices, and tips for parents.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday sleep experts from Purdue University will answer questions from struggling parents, and you can chime in too.

