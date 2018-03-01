Jason Voorhees statue waits for divers at the bottom of a Minnesota lake

A state of Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees sits at the bottom of a Minnesota lake, just waiting for divers to swim on by. (Source: Curtis Lahr, YouTube)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For those of us who grew up being terrified by Friday the 13th movies in the 80s, one thing eased our minds - that Jason Voorhees was a fictional character.

But for some divers in Minnesota, he is real. Back in 2013, diver Curtis Lahr built a statue of Jason and anchored it 120 feet deep at the bottom of a lake and popular dive site in Crosby, Minnesota. The statue was complete with open eyes, and a machete clutched in one hand.

Video of the statue from 2017 showed the algae-covered statue looking a bit more weathered, and it makes the fake Jason look even more horrifying.

That's a whole lot of nope.

