Neymar could be out for up to 3 months with toe injury - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

(AP Foto/Thibault Camus). El jugador de PSG, Neymar, aparece tirado en el césped tras sufrir una lesión en un partido contra Marsella por la liga francesa el domingo, 25 de febrero de 2018, en París. (AP Foto/Thibault Camus). El jugador de PSG, Neymar, aparece tirado en el césped tras sufrir una lesión en un partido contra Marsella por la liga francesa el domingo, 25 de febrero de 2018, en París.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate that would take the Brazil striker right up to the World Cup.

Neymar was injured Sunday in Paris Saint-Germain's match against Marseille in the French league.

Brazil's national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, says "it was not a simple fissure in his little toe. It was a meaningful fracture in a toe in the middle of his foot."

Lasmar says Neymar will have surgery on Saturday in Belo Horizonte and will be out between 2½ and 3 months.

The World Cup starts on June 14 and Brazil is scheduled to play its first match against Switzerland on June 17.

Lasmar says "we will try to be within that deadline for him to play for his club and Brazil."

    The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.

