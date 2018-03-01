Louisville mother accused of hitting 2-year-old with hanger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is accused of beating her child, leaving the little girl with bruises on her hips and thighs.

Daycare employees found the bruises on the child and reported it to Louisville Metro Police.

According to her arrest report, Elizabeth Colburn, 29, admitted to hitting the 2-year-old with a hanger and pencil on Tuesday, January 23.

Colburn has been charged with assault.

