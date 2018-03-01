March 1, 2018

The National Kidney Foundation

Over a year ago, Paul Kichler received a kidney from his neighbor and today he's doing great. Paul, a board chair for the National Kidney Foundation, and April Enix Abell, the executive director for the foundation, join Dawne to talk about live organ donations and their upcoming event, Gift of Life Gala.

With the purchase of a ticket, you will be spending the night at the Speed Art Museum with complimentary cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a live band, and a silent auction.

Gift of Life Gala

Saturday, March 17, 7-11pm

Speed Art Museum, 2035 South Third Street

$150, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, live and silent auction, Reverse Raffle, live entertainment

kidney.org/2018NKFLouisvilleGala

(502) 585-5433

Color Today Pretty Custom Wreaths

Stephanie Feger demonstrates how to make St. Patrick's Day themed wreaths. She makes custom wreaths for all occasions and holidays, and you can learn how to make them too! She's hosting workshops tomorrow and Saturday at the Hobby Lobby in Middletown. Reservations are required so make sure to reserve your spot today.

Wreath Workshops:

Wreath Workshops:

Tomorrow, 5:30-7:30pm

Saturday, 10am-noon, 1-3pm and 5-7pm

Hobby Lobby, 13401 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown

$35, Reservations are required.

(502) 541-0494, facebook.com/colortodaypretty

colortodaypretty@gmail.com

