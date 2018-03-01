KFC Yum! Center 2013 National Champs sign a serious removal job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's easy to notice that the 2013 Men’s National Championship sign is still hanging in the front glass of the KFC Yum! Center but there’s a good reason why.

The University of Louisville has the task of removing all it’s 2013 championship banners and signs as part of the NCAA penalties that followed the Katina Powell stripper scandal.

The delay in taking down the huge sign is not because the University is waiting until the last men’s home game is played tonight against Virginia. UofL Sports Information Director Kenny Klein confirmed that it’s because the task will be a difficult one. Klein told WAVE 3 News that the university will have to rent special equipment to reach that area of the KFC Yum! Center. The sign is also attached to the glass so the process won’t be easy.

Considering those factors, Klein said there is no specific timetable for the removal.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.