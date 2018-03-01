Help cleanup flood debris at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking to help clean up the Louisville Waterfront? Well, Thursday is your day to help bring the area back to life after flood debris littered the landscape.

Waterfront Park officials said they did receive several calls from people who want to volunteer. Officials ask volunteers to come Thursday at 1:00 and said they will take all the help they can get.

Volunteers are to meet at the Green Parking lot on River Road to pick up gloves and trash bags.

This story will be updated.

