Volunteers don't mind getting dirty to help clean up Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Thursday afternoon, volunteers turned out in the rain to help clean up Waterfront Park.

The flooding made a huge mess on both sides of the Ohio. Crews and volunteers cited pride in how Waterfront Park looks as motivation for the cleanup.

"Waterfront Park is huge for the city," volunteer Kelly Wilkinson said. "Everyone comes here, it's our front yard."

Water receded faster than work crews thought. Access to the park opened up to what's been described as a slow moving disaster of debris.

"We've done the lion's share of the work up until now, we've moved and stored and hauled away three, 30 yard dumpsters of debris," Gary Pepper, Facilities Manager for Waterfront Park, said.

Volunteers had the painstaking and time consuming job of picking up all the small bits of trash in green areas. Briana Kincaid and Rachel Firkins were among the 25 volunteers who helped clean up.

"I utilize the spaces down here on the river a lot," Kincaid said. "Also it's my city and my hometown and I'm proud of it and when people come to visit I want it to look good."

Pepper said he can't thank the volunteers enough for showing up in the middle of a rainy work day so his guys could focus on the big areas with sweepers and blowers.

"We all enjoy it, we all do multiple things down here all year long so it seems fitting that we show up for them, the way that they're always there for us," Firkins added.

Pepper also said thanks to clean up efforts, the city hopes to get Waterfront Park open Friday afternoon, along with every parking lot and access to the Big Four Bridge. By Monday, they hope all power will be restored.

But the hardest work for crews is still ahead - moving the mud.

"It could be a month by the time we get it really completely restored," Pepper said, referring to the lower level areas like the Great Lawn and Festival Plaza Harbor Lawn.

Waterfront Development Corporation President David Karem also praised the volunteers, which included folks on their lunch hour, area moms and District 9 Metro Councilman Bill Hollander.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.