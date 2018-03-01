Hall of Fame QB Kelly says tests show return of oral cancer

The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.More >>
The announcements from Dick's and Walmart drew hundreds of thousands of responses for and against the moves on the companies' social media accounts.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly he has once again been diagnosed with oral cancer.More >>
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly he has once again been diagnosed with oral cancer.More >>
The pizza chain will no longer be the league’s official pizza sponsor but will instead focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, according to a joint statement.More >>
The pizza chain will no longer be the league’s official pizza sponsor but will instead focus on partnerships with 22 local NFL teams, according to a joint statement.More >>
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.More >>
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.More >>
A Hawaii veteran was one of 15 Medal of Honor recipients honored at the Super Bowl 52 Sunday.More >>
A Hawaii veteran was one of 15 Medal of Honor recipients honored at the Super Bowl 52 Sunday.More >>
Sylvester Stallone salutes Philadelphia after the underdog Eagles beat five-time Super Bowl champ New England.More >>
Sylvester Stallone salutes Philadelphia after the underdog Eagles beat five-time Super Bowl champ New England.More >>
As the nation gets ready to crown an NFL champ, some fans continue to wait - some for generations - for their favorite team to go to the big game.More >>
As the nation gets ready to crown an NFL champ, some fans continue to wait - some for generations - for their favorite team to go to the big game.More >>