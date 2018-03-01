Volunteers pitch in to help restore church after Shepherdsville floods

Volunteers from all over the community are now helping restore the Mercy Hill Church, which was recently bought and was already being renovated to be the congregation's future home. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In downtown Shepherdsville, the floodwaters are receding and the streets are open.

Volunteers from all over the community are now helping restore the Mercy Hill Church, which was recently bought and was already being renovated to be the congregation's future home.

The building near the Salt River suffered major damage during last week's flooding.

But community members are pitching in to help tear out the soggy insulation and damaged drywall.

Church leaders say they're overwhelmed by the amount of people who are coming out to help.

