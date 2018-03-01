Giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

The wheel features 36 climate controlled gondolas and 1 million colored LED lights that will put on a show each evening. (Source: Waterfront Development Corporation)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A giant Ferris wheel will be making a stop in Waterfront Park.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel will be located on the Big Four Lawn from March 29 to May 6, which includes Thunder Over Louisville, according to the Waterfront Development Corporation.

The wheel features 36 climate controlled gondolas and 1 million colored LED lights that will put on a show each evening.

Concessions will be provided by Little Cheesers and will include specialty cocktails.

The wheel will run from 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Tickets are required. A portion of the ticket price will benefit Waterfront Park.

