$1,800 bourbon sells out at Frazier History Museum

The Frazier History Museum is located on W Main Street in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Dozens lined the doors of the Frazier History Museum to get their hands on a bottle of the 45-year-old bourbon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A bottle of Final Reserve went for $1,800 on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – WAVE Country is full of bourbon lovers but how much would most be willing to spend on bourbon?

The answer is $1,800 - plus tax.

Close to 150 people camped outside of the Frazier History Museum in the rain on Thursday morning to spend the large sum of money on a rare bottle of bourbon, aging for 45 years.

Kevin Jablonsky, a bourbon collector from Atlanta, has camped out longer in the past.

“Yeah about five days, six days in Alabama and Georgia,” Jablonsky said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Giant Ferris wheel coming to Waterfront Park

+ KFC Yum! Center 2013 National Champs sign a serious removal job

+ Help clean up flood debris at Waterfront Park

Jablonsky said he couldn’t wait to get his hands on a bottle of Final Reserve, James Thompson and Brother Bourbon.

Nicholas Raba flew from California for the sale. He said he wasn’t bothered by the large price tag. Another bourbon connoisseur, Stephen Snider, cares more about the bourbon itself than the bucks he's spending on it.

“Money has no actual value,” Snider said. “You can put $1,800 on a table, but it doesn't do anything. Money is just here to do things like this.”

Many would disagree with Snider’s take on the price of the bourbon. However, the sales kicked off the Frazier History Museum's launch of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. It’s slated to open this year.

“Because of that, we got our package liquor license,” Marketing Director Andy Treinen said. “What better way to have your first ever sale than with bourbon that's been in the bottle longer than any other.”

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The proceeds from the bourbon sales will go to military veterans and the museum.

Some attendees told WAVE 3 News they couldn't wait to crack open the expensive bottle. Others weren't so sure.

“Right now my dad and I are just going to sit on them both for a while,” Skyler Flannery, a Michigan bourbon collector, said.

For those who drink it, James Buddy Thompson, former president of Glenmore Distillery, said the best way to do it is to sip slowly.

“In a little, tiny cup and you sip it along with coffee,” Thompson said.

For those who are curious, a shot from the bottle would cost more than one hundred dollars.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.