Scammers impersonate KY deputies

Two businesses contacted the McCracken County Sheriff's Office saying someone called them claiming to be deputies from the sheriff's office.

The number was 502-622-7280. They gave names Deputy Walker and Deputy Miller. They made claims that someone at the business either had an arrest warrant or failed to appear for a federal jury summons.

One business paid with Green Dot Prepaid Cards because they were afraid of being arrested.

The public is reminded that they can always call the office at 270-444-4719 to verify the identity of someone claiming to be a McCracken County deputy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.